Jayson Tatum Debuts Jordan Tatum 3 in Paris Olympics
On Tuesday afternoon, Team USA took on Brazil in the men's basketball quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics. While there were plenty of stars on the court, all eyes were on the feet of Jayson Tatum.
The Boston Celtics forward debuted his third signature sneaker - the Jordan Tatum 3. The sneakers sported a navy blue and white colorway with red detailing to match Team USA's uniforms.
Fans got their first look at Jayson Tatum's third signature sneaker when it appeared on the cover of the upcoming videogame NBA 2K25. But today was the first time Tatum actually wore the unrelreased hoop shoes on the court.
Currently, there is no official release date, tech specs, or pricing the Jordan Tatum 3. However, the kicks are rumored to be launching in October for $125 in adult sizes. Those details have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.
If this seems like a quick turnaround between Tatum's second and third signature sneakers, that is because it has been a sprint between the two models.
The Jordan Tatum 2 launched in March 2024 and was worn by the NBA All-Star during the Celtics' NBA Championship run this past season. Tatum debuted several colorways inspired by his family, fond childhood memories, and love for the Celtics.
While we anxiously await the official launch of the Jordan Tatum 3, online shoppers can choose from several styles of Tatum's second signature sneaker on the Jordan Brand website.
Tatum began his NBA career with Nike before signing a signature sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in July 2019. With three signature sneakers, it is safe to say Tatum is quickly becoming the face of Jumpman in the NBA.
