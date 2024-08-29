Jayson Tatum's Shoes Surface in Michigan Wolverines Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Football season has just begun, but it is never too early to think about college basketball and the NBA. Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines point guard Jace Howard showed off some of his team's sneakers for the upcoming season.
Michigan is one of a select few Jordan Brand programs in the NCAA, so it is perfectly fitting they receive a player-exclusive colorway of Jayson Tatum's new signature sneakers.
Howard shared pictures of the upcoming Jordan Tatum 3 in a player-exclusive 'Michigan Wolverines' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the hoop shoe.
The Jordan Tatum 3 'Michigan Wolverines' colorway sports a white upper contrasted by Navy Blue and Light Maze detailing. The Michigan, Tatum, and Jordan Brand logos provide the finishing touches to the clean hoop shoe.
It is safe to expect Michigan to receive additional colorways of the model and other Jordan Brand sneakers before the start of the college basketball season. Even better, Tatum will likely wear the shoes on the court as he loves to lace up the college colorways of his kicks.
Tatum's third signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 3, is expected to launch in October 2024 for $125 in adult sizes. While we wait for the official launch, online shoppers can buy Tatum's second signature sneaker in multiple styles on the Nike website.
It is a fast turnaround for Tatum's signature line, as his second hoop shoe launched less than six months ago. Nevertheless, Tatum made hoops and sneaker history when he wore his third signature shoe during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Couple that with the Celtics recent NBA Championship, and Tatum's sneakers will be more popular than ever.
