Jordan Brand Signs 4 NBA Rookies to Sneaker Deals
There are not many higher honors in the basketball world than earning a sneaker deal - especially with one of the most popular companies in the sport.
Basketball fans eagerly await to see which players Jumpman adds to its illustrious NBA roster every year. On Friday night, Jordan Brand officially announced its 2024 NBA rookie class.
The new additions include San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, and Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter.
Jordan Brand used its Instagram account to unveil the announcement and welcome the news players to "the fam" by saying, "Signed. Sealed. Now We Deliver."
Once again, it is a strong class of promising young stars that will wear Jordan Brand sneakers on and off the court. While the terms of the contracts were not reported, they were likely standard rookie deals - three years with no signature sneaker model (yet). But that could always differ.
With its selections, Jordan Brand hit several major media markets and created some intriguing storylines. Some of the more historic teams in the NBA are covered everywhere, from Toronto to Los Angeles. Also, many fans noticed Jordan Brand signed yet another former Duke Blue Devil in McCain.
All four of the players had already worn various Jordan Brand basketball shoes on the court during the preseason and regular season, and fans can expect to see them highlighted in more ways throughout the year.
