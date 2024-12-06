The Air Jordan 1 Low "Game Royal" is Out Now
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It has been almost four decades since Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan changed the game forever with his first signature sneaker. Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has been reimagined in every way possible, yet it remains the most popular model.
Just like Phil Jackson's patented triangle offense, Jordan Brand has its sneaker releases down to a science. With the holiday shopping season upon us, Jumpman has dropped the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low in the fan-favorite "Game Royal" colorway.
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Game Royal" officially dropped earlier today. Surprisingly, it's still sitting on shelves online and in stores. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the old-school basketball shoes for online shoppers.
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Game Royal" was released on Friday, December 6. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult ($140), bid kid ($120), little kid ($75), and toddler ($65) sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
The "Game Royal" colorway sports a premium white leather upper complimented by Game Royal overlays. The black Swoosh logos and laces provide the perfect contrast, while the Sail midsole gives an aged look to the legendary hoop shoe.
The Air Jordan 1 Low provides all day comfort with its encapsulated Air unit that offers lightweight cushioning. Additionally, the leather and textile materials in the upper are light and durable.
The Air Jordan 1 Low originally came out in 1985. Two OG colors released, White/Metallic Blue and White/Natural Gray. The model did not enjoy a retro release until 1994 and eventually 2001. It now comes out in new colorways on a monthly basis.
At this time, the shoes enjoy 4.8/5 stars from 987 users who left reviews on the Nike website. Those are Jordan-esque numbers. Just as MJ's game lives on forever, so does his iconic signature sneaker line.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important shoe news from the NBA and beyond.