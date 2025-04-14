Jordan Brand Tees Up Summer 2025 Golf Collection
Building on the exciting week of action at the Masters, Jordan Brand has announced the release of its latest golf shoe the Air Rev.
The performance model is designed to deliver a strong and stable swing that advances every golfer’s game.
Featuring innovative Flight Lock technology, the Air Rev creates a customizable system of containment that gives golfers of all abilities and intensities for peak performances while out on the green.
Promoting consistency and efficiency to last golfers for an entire day on the course, the Air Rev also features a moveable Air Zoom, an interchangeable Formula23 foam insert, a dial lacing system, and a leno weave strap to help golfers go the distance like never before.
The sleek look of the Air Rev, featuring the iconic Jordan Brand that the Jumpman logo is “a symbol for those who play with passion, purpose and the audacity to challenge the limits of the sport they love.”
In an official statement, Michael Jordan shared the vision behind the brand’s newest launch.
“The future of golf isn’t tied to its past. For the next generation, it’s bolder and more modern. Jordan Brand Golf blends performance, innovation, and iconic style, building a future where players, not the past, define what’s next."
In addition to the Air Rev, the Jordan Brand is releasing a new golf apparel collection that offers versatility and style that can be worn on and off the course.
The Summer 2025 Jordan Golf Signature Line embodies performance and fashion. Designed to weave a sophisticated, elevated, refined, clean look on the golf course for excellence.
Included in the Jordan Golf apparel collections are cargo pants, mock neck tops designed for form, and functionality.
The Jordan Golf Short Sleeve Polo is built for a classic look with an anti-sweat stealth material, UV protection, self-collar with interlining, and stabilizer for collar durability.
The Jordan Golf Short Sleeve Button Down blends functional performance and style with a knit chassis, tortoise shell buttons, and debossed MJ signature label.
The Jordan Golf Hoodie offers a soft feel with a three-panel hood construction, a suede ink Jumpman logo, and a debossed MJ signature label.
Lastly, the Jordan Golf Dri-Fit Pant and Short bring to life functional details, including two back welt pockets, front on-seam pockets with fly-ease pocket bag construction, and an elastic waistband.
The Jordan Brand Air Rev golf shoe will be available May 14 at Jordan.com and select retail partners in North America. New Jordan Brand Golf apparel will be available this summer.
Jordan Brand is synonymous with style and excellence, now golfers can personify those attributes on the course this summer with the help of Jumpman.
