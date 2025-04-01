Kicks

Sun Day Red Launches 'Azalea Gold Collection' Before The Masters

Tiger Woods' brand is launching a limited-edition apparel collection before The Masters.

Pat Benson

Pieces from Sun Day Red's Azalea Gold Collection.
Pieces from Sun Day Red's Azalea Gold Collection. / Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods will not compete at The Masters this year, but his presence will always be felt on the course. Even better, it will be seen thanks to Woods' brand Sun Day Red.

Today, Sun Day Red unveiled the limited-edition Azalea Gold Collection. The apparel collection draws inspiration from the vibrant flowers that define golf's most anticipated April tradition.

Each piece features premium materials and is crafted to honor the heritage and beauty of this special moment in the sporting calendar, where history unfolds against the backdrop of blooming azaleas and towering pines.

Sun Day Red golf gear in a locker room.
Sun Day Red's Azalea Gold Collection. / Sun Day Red

"The Azalea Gold Collection represents our tribute to one of golf's most cherished traditions," said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.

"We've created pieces that capture the essence of this special week while maintaining our commitment to performance, premium materials, and thoughtful design. The collection's distinctive patterns and golden accents reflect both the natural beauty of the setting and those unforgettable moments Tiger has delivered over the years."

Athletes and fans can shop the limited-edition Azalea Gold Collection on the Sun Day Red website.

Tiger Woods models a pink golf shirt.
Tiger Woods wears pieces from Sun Day Red's Azalea Gold Collection. / Sun Day Red

Tiger's Legacy Woven Throughout

According to the brand, each garment in the Azalea Gold Collection connects to Woods' remarkable history at this tournament—the winner of five titles, from his historic 1997 breakthrough to his remarkable 2019 comeback.

The collection features premium polos, lightweight quarter-zips, versatile hoodies, and specially designed accessories, including limited-edition ball markers and headwear, all incorporating subtle golden azalea motifs.

A man models a Sun Day Red shirt.
Pieces from Sun Day Red's Azalea Gold Collection. / Sun Day Red

Premium Materials Meet Tournament Tradition

Every piece combines technical excellence with aesthetic details that honor golf's most treasured spring tradition. It is crafted with insights from a champion who knows what it takes to succeed during this all-important week.

From performance fabrics engineered for April's variable conditions to sophisticated designs that transition effortlessly from course to clubhouse, the Azalea Gold Collection embodies Sun Day Red's commitment to exceptional quality and authentic connection to the game's greatest moments.

