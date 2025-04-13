Kicks

The Masters Drives Hype for Nike's "Pink Bloom" Golf Shoes

Nike's "Pink Bloom" golf collection is selling out online thanks to The Masters.

Tom Kim wears the Nike Victory Tour 4 "Pink Bloom" golf shoes at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tom Kim wears the Nike Victory Tour 4 "Pink Bloom" golf shoes at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

It's Sunday at The Masters, which means it is time for every player to bring their best. Additionally, it is incumbent upon fans to dress their best.

Most golf fans have gotten the memo and bought out one of the hottest-selling collections of the Spring.

Last week, Nike unveiled its "Pink Bloom" golf collection. Now, the apparel and footwear collection inspired by the beauty of Augusta has sold out in almost every size.

Below is a breakdown of the trending shoes and how to buy them before it is too late.

Nike Air Max Plus G

Pink and white Nike shoes.
The Nike Air Max Plus G in the "Pink Bloom" colorway. / Nike

The first shoe is not even designed for performance. However, it is still an excellent option for walking the course. The Nike Air Max Plus G put out on its finest outfit for the first Major of the year.

The Nike Air Max Plus G "Pink Blossom" has a retail price of $205 in adult sizes and has almost sold out entirely on the Nike website. Online shoppers can still find the kicks in select sizes.

However, resourceful fans will be able to find the shoes in more sizes at select retailers online.

Nike Victory Tour 4

White and pink Nike golf shoes.
The Nike Victory Tour 4 in the "Pink Blossom" colorway. / Nike

The Nike Victory Tour 4 was already a popular performance model for golfers before The Masters. However, the paisley pattern and floral accents made the shoe a must-have for athletes.

The Nike Victory Tour 4 "Pink Blossom" colorway dropped at the retail price of $210 and sold out in every size on the Nike website.

Online shoppers can check out trusted sneaker resale websites if they want the eye-catching kicks.

Nike Infinity Tour 2

White and pink Nike golf shoes.
The Nike Infinity Tour 2 in the "Pink Blossom" colorway. / Nike

The Nike Infinity Tour 2 has been the go-to option for many golfers, and The Masters only elevated the performance model's standing in the sport.

Luckily, the Nike Infinity Tour 2 "Pink Blossom" is still available in select sizes for $190 on the Nike website.

Only a slight step down from other Nike models in performance technology, the Infinity Tour 2 is a great choice for golfers who want to look and play well.

Apparel

White and pink Nike shirt.
The Nike Dri-FIT Golf T-Shirt. / Nike

Athletes and fans who struck out on the limited-edition shoes still have plenty of options. The "Pink Bloom" collection includes plenty of apparel, accessories, and equipment.

Online shoppers can find shirts, gloves, and bags for prices ranging from $26-$260 on the Nike website.

Today is the final day of The Masters, so soak it in. Better yet, try to snag a piece from Nike's "Pink Bloom" collection to rock the rest of Spring and Summer.

