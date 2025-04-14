Watch: Nike's Emotional Tribute to Rory McIlroy After Masters Win
On Sunday afternoon, Rory McIlroy won his first championship at the 2025 Masters. It took many years of hard work and persistence, but McIlrory completed the career Grand Slam that had evaded him for so long.
Immediately after sinking his final shot, McIlroy collapsed to the ground with his Nike golf shoes enjoying the limelight. Nike quickly followed up by releasing a video that honored the face of the brand's golf division.
Below is the 30-second video that immediately went viral on social media as golfers and fans celebrated McIlroy's career achievement. Even better, the comment section shows emotional replies from fans who are overcome with excitement for the legendary golfer.
Nike captioned the video on social media, "Four majors made @rorymcilroy great. Completing a career Grand Slam, legendary."
The video shows a pimento cheese sandwich sitting next to a measuring tape in a dry cleaners shop. Suits swing by on the automatic carousel before McIlroy's green jacket appears with the note, "Sunday Pickup."
The video concludes with the message, "This was always waiting for you." It was another pitch-perfect ad from a company that always capitalizes on sport's biggest moments.
Athletes and fans can expect more incredible content from Nike Golf as the season goes on.
