Josh Allen Wears Nike Dunks to Bills Blue & Red Practice
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Some traditions never get old. The Buffalo Bills hosting their Return of the Blue and Red practice is one of them. So is Josh Allen rocking alternate helmets before the practice and showing up at Highmark Stadium in stylish Nike sneakers.
The Bills quarterback always maintains a laid-back fashion style that belies his determination on the field. On Friday night, Allen rolled up to practice wearing sweatpants, a Nike ACG shirt, and a crispy pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers.
Allen is a huge fan of the old-school basketball shoes. Over the past few seasons, the 2x NFL Pro Bowl quarterback has worn various colorways of the Nike Dunk Low to practices and playoff games alike.
Last night, Allen wore the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Summit White Malachite' colorway. The kicks were released in January 2024 for $115 in adult sizes. Fans can find the colorway on sneaker resale websites or choose from other styles on the Nike website.
The 'Summit White Malachite' colorway is similar to the ones first iteration back in 1985 and gives a retro varsity athletics aesthetic. The upper features Summit White leather light grey overlays. Lastly, the Nike Swoosh logo and other retro Nike branding pop off the shoe in a bright shade of Malachite.
Allen may not be the biggest sneakerhead in the NFL (currently, that title is owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce). However, he knows what works for his style and maximizes his sartorial strengths just like he does on the gridiron.
The NFL preseason is officially underway, and it is guaranteed to be a great year for footwear. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
