Nike is Dropping Jason Williams' Player-Exclusive Basketball Shoes

Before the Sacramento Kings became legitimate NBA Championship contenders in the early 2000s, they were one of the most fun teams in the league (Sports Illustrated called them "The Greatest Show on Court").

Mike Bibby proved to be the missing piece, but Jason Williams routinely turned ARCO Arena into a circus before the trade. Williams' flashy highlights will live on forever among NBA fans. The only thing as eye-catching as the undersized point guard's play style was his player-exclusive Nike basketball shoes.

Throughout his NBA career, Williams dazzled fans with his passing and sneakers. While his unmatched play style will likely never return, Nike is reprising his iconic hoop shoes in the original player-exclusive colorway.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight PE

Sacramento Kings point guard Jason Williams' Nike Zoom Hyperflight PE. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Zoom Hyperflight PE is releasing in Spring 2026 for $170 in adult sizes. Nike has not yet officially announced the drop, but fans can expect to see a firm release date and official images in the coming months.

Williams was already popular during his playing career. His legendary performance in the Rookie Challenge at the 2000 NBA All-Star Weekend proved that. However, he has taken on an iconic status in retirement thanks to his highlight reels dominating social media.

Athletes and fans can expect a lot of competition to get these shoes as they will most likely drop on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Hyperflight History

Jason Williams wears the Nike Zoom Hyperflight. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Designed by legendary footwear designer Eric Avar, the Nike Zoom Hyperflight first launched in 2001. It embodied the futuristic aesthetic of the new millennium, and Williams was the perfect player to headline the shoe.

It was hooper-approved thanks to its sleek, minimalist design. Even better, the synthetic leather upper and Zoom Air cushioning made it pop off the basketball court.

Williams continued to wear the shoe during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, with the No. 2 embroidered on the tongue in his new team's colors.

White Chocolate Details

WHITE CHOCOLATE: Jason Williams’ Nike Zoom Hyperflight PE is releasing with his name and number on it ⚪️🍫



🗓️ Spring 2026

📝 IV5768-500

💵 $170 pic.twitter.com/DR6TWok4xl — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 9, 2026

Williams' player-exclusive colorway will highlight the best the shoe has to offer. The silhouette sports the Kings' purple on the upper, contrasted by black and white detailing. The No. 55 appears on the tongues, with "JWILL" on the heels in white.

Williams' sneaker rotation was extremely underrated. He wore the Air Jordan 14, Air Holistic Uptempo, Air Team Max Zoom, and the Air Force Authority, among other silhouettes, during his NBA career. However, the Nike Hyperflight remains the most popular among sneakerheads.

Fans can expect more exciting news about this release as we get closer to the drop date. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Jordan Brand brought back one of Ray Allen's basketball shoes.

Stephen Curry dispelled a popular theory about his sneaker free agency.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is already $40 off.

Tyrese Haliburton unveils the PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway.

Rich Paul gets ripped over his opinions on Air Jordans and Nike LeBron sneakers.