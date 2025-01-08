Kyrie Irving Signs 3 NBA Players to ANTA Sneaker Deals
The partnership between Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and ANTA has already shaken up the sneaker industry in just over a year. Now, Irving and ANTA are coming for the NBA.
ANTA Basketball, in collaboration with its Chief Creative Officer, Kyrie Irving, proudly welcomed an elite collective of global basketball talent into the ANTA family. This initiative represents ANTA's bold step toward expanding its international presence and redefining basketball culture on a global scale.
Introducing a lineup of talent and vision, we are proud to welcome three exceptional NBA players: Caris LeVert of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks.
These athletes exemplify the values of teamwork, resilience, and excellence, aligning perfectly with ANTA's mission to inspire the next generation of players and fans.
"These guys are my brothers, players I've shared the journey with. Together, we aim to inspire the future of basketball and create a legacy that resonates globally," said Irving.
As ambassadors of this new partnership, LeVert, Jones Jr., and Gafford will showcase colorways from the entire KAI collection during their upcoming games, embodying a spirit of unity and purpose. This collaboration goes beyond players and brand—it's a celebration of community, culture, and the power of coming together as one tribe.
As ANTA's Chief Creative Officer, Irving has seamlessly blended his on-court brilliance with visionary leadership off the court. His hands-on involvement in the design and development of the KAI 1 TEAM Shoe underscores his dedication to advancing basketball culture. The KAI 1 Team shoe is designed for today's player and built for tomorrow's stars.
Taking Kyrie Irving's vision beyond the court and into the realm of culture, this innovative design—brought to life by industry veteran Dallas Stokes using the cutting-edge Gravity Sketch platform—seamlessly blends style, performance, and purpose.
Tailored to meet the dynamic demands of younger, agile players, it embodies a fusion of artistry and athleticism, redefining what it means to play with purpose and express individuality both on and off the court.
Irving said, "This shoe is built for the next generation. We spent countless hours studying AAU and streetball players to create a shoe that meets their needs while reflecting my storytelling and style. The KAI 1 Team Shoe is not just for me – it's for the everyday player striving to create their own story."
Dallas Stokes, a trailblazer in footwear design with over three decades of experience, brought his expertise to the KAI 1 TEAM shoe. With a career-spanning work for major brands like Puma, Adidas, and ANTA, Stokes has designed for NBA champions, Olympians, and global icons.
"I grew up in Chicago, and art became my way out," Stokes shared. "Designing the KAI 1 Team shoe was about addressing the fundamental needs of players while pushing boundaries. This shoe is about legacy and innovation."
Building the future of basketball culture, adding these three talented athletes marks a significant milestone in ANTA Basketball's journey to create a more inclusive and forward-thinking basketball ecosystem. With Kyrie Irving's leadership and the addition of LeVert, Jones Jr., and Gafford, ANTA Basketball is set to inspire the next wave of players and fans worldwide.
The ANTA KAI 1 TEAM is now available exclusively for purchase at ANTA.com and Dick's Sporting Goods, offering fans a chance to own a piece of innovation and style inspired by Irving's vision.
