The Story Behind Kevin Durant's "B.A.D" Nike Sneakers

Jan 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed look at the shoes of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant has enjoyed a long and successful NBA career. The only part of Durant's resume that can match his basketball credentials is his achievements in the sneaker industry.

Durant has the second-longest-running signature sneaker line among active NBA players, only behind Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. The 36-year-old has a lifetime contract with Nike and will forever be one of the faces of the brand's basketball division.

Nike launched Durant's 17th signature sneaker last Spring and has reprised many fan-favorite colorways that have appeared on multiple models. Recently, Durant debuted a newly-released style that will be familiar to most long-time fans.

Earlier this week, Durant debuted the Nike KD17 in the "B.A.D." colorway. The kicks hit shelves around the same time and are available online for $150 in men's and women's sizes on the Nike website.

This is the third time Nike has used the "B.A.D." colorway for one of Durant's signature basketball shoes. The acronym is actually the initials of Durant's grandmother, Barbara A. Davis. The "B.A.D." colorway has appeared on three consecutive Nike KD signature models.

At first glance, the Nike KD17 "B.A.D." looks like a two-toned purple and white hoop shoe. However, it actually uses a mix of Dusty Amethyst, Hydrangeas, and Amethyst Tint to create a heartfelt tribute to Durant's grandmother.

Like every other colorway of the Nike KD17, the model contains the brand's best performance technology. A large forefoot Air Zoom unit is combined with a springy foam for extra pop on the court. Meanwhile, an outsole pattern resembling a topographical map provides traction for every move.

Durant continues to do things his way on and off the basketball court, which always reflects his values. Fans can expect more colorways of the Nike KD17 before Durant's next shoe drops later this Spring. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

