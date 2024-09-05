Justin Fields Unveils His Reebok Sneakers For The NFL Season
As the NFL is set to begin, one of the players to watch this season is Justin Fields. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the exceptionally talented quarterback is looking to be the franchise’s future signal caller for years to come.
Before he gets his chance on the gridiron, Reebok has announced the release of the quarterback's first Reebok footwear capsule titled Reebok x Justin Fields. Inspired by his otherworldly athletic ability and energetic play, the collection is designed for peak performance and style.
The collection includes Reebok’s renowned training shoe, the Nano X4 ($150), the newly introduced running shoe, the FloatZig 1 ($130), and the Kids-sizing only Zig Dynamica 2.0 ($65). Each shoe comes equipped with custom sock liners displaying collection’s mantra ‘Evening the Playing Fields’.
“It’s an honor to launch the Justin Fields Collection with Reebok and continue our shared mission of supporting the next generation of athletes,” Fields said. “The collection is designed to pay homage to my roots and the community around me.”
In addition to the footwear, the collection pays tribute to Field’s ongoing impact on the next generation with the Justin Fields Foundation, whose mission is “to help strengthen communities through focused grantmaking and strategic partnerships in the areas of youth empowerment, scholastic achievement, health, wellness and leadership development.”
As part of Reebok’s Human Rights Now! ‘Evening the Playing Field’ 2024 story, Reebok will donate $30,000 to the Justin Fields Foundation to support and encourage future generations.
“We’re proud to partner with Justin as he continues to uplift and inspire so many young athletes,” said Portia Blunt, SVP of Product, Creative Direction & Social Impact at Reebok.
Blunt continued, “At Reebok, it’s our goal to inspire human rights and human movement for all, and Justin absolutely champions that mission and takes it to movement for all, and Justin absolutely champions that mission and takes it to new heights.”
Beginning on September 12th, the Reebok x Justin Fields Collection will be available for purchase on Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide. Be sure to stay tapped into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.