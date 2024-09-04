New England Patriots Legend Julian Edelman Signs With Reebok
Post-NFL life has treated three-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots star wide receiverJulian Edelman quite well. The MVP of Super Bowl LIII has appeared across multiple media channels since retiring, including his own "Games With Names" podcast, Inside the NFL on Paramount+ and FOX's NFL Kickoff, among others.
The former Boston star of the gridiron is now partnering with nearby Reebok for a new campaign to promote the brand's product assortment available now at Walmart.
Known for his comedic chops, Edelman announced his collaboration with a light-hearted video showcasing how he has been preparing for what's next after football. “I’m thrilled to join Reebok’s brand athlete family,” Edelman said.
“Reebok has always represented the determination and resilience needed to succeed both in sports and in life. We had a great time on set shooting the campaign, and teaming up felt like a natural fit. I’m excited to inspire the next generation of athletes to achieve their goals with Reebok and me by their side – always ready for what comes next.”
“We are incredibly excited to have Julian Edelman join the Reebok family,” said Stefani Fleurant, EVP Marketing, Sports and Lifestyle, at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Reebok.
“His journey from an underdog to a star athlete resonates deeply with Reebok’s commitment to excellence and a growing community of dedicated athletes. Collaborating with, supporting, and elevating athletes who defy expectations and push the boundaries of what’s possible is a part of Reebok’s core values. We are continuing that today with Julian.”
Edelman joins a brand that has been red-hot as of late thanks to WNBA rookie sensation Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who is setting league records while debuting new Reebok footwear. NBA legends and former endorsers Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson had re-joined Reebok to lead their basketball business.
Look for Edelman on NFL sidelines and studios this Fall on FOX, which debuts his former quarterback Tom Brady as part of the network's lead broadcasting duo with Kevin Burkhardt.