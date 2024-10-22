Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Put Pressure on Signature Athletes
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
With the nickname "Slim Reaper," it may seem like Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is immune to pressure. But despite his two NBA Finals MVP awards and 14 All-Star Game appearances, Durant admits to feeling pressure.
Who is turning up the heat on Durant? None other than the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan. Speaking on a video call during a Nike event, Durant explained how Jordan applied pressure to all NBA players with signature sneaker lines.
Durant said, "It's the pressure that Michael Jordan has put on basketball players from having such an incredible business over time. That's the standard that he set for us a long time ago. So yeah, I'm trying to live up to it."
While no athlete can compete with Jordan's influence in the sneaker industry, Durant has certainly exceeded all expectations. In 2023, Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike, which is reportedly worth over one billion dollars.
Since then, Nike launched Durant's 17th signature sneaker last Spring. Durant wore the Nike KD17 during the 2024 NBA Playoffs and Team USA's gold medal run in the Paris Summer Olympics.
The 2024-25 NBA regular season tips off tonight, while Durant and the Suns start their new campaign tomorrow night. The 36-year-old will start his 17th NBA season wearing his latest signature sneaker.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the Nike KD17 is available at a discount in select styles on the Nike website. Nike marked down the performance hoop shoe from $150 to $124 (17% off) in specific colorways.
Meanwhile, retirement has not slowed down Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line. Earlier this summer, Jordan Brand launched the Air Jordan 39 for $200 in adult sizes. Several NBA players carry the torch of the most iconic signature sneaker line ever created.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.