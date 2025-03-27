Kendrick Perkins Called LeBron the GOAT & MJ Cut Off His Sneaker Supply
The basketball world has been engulfed in flames set by LeBron James during his appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show. James provided plenty of viral content in his exclusive interview with McAfee on ESPN.
James mentioned several different people and generated so many headlines that more news was created today based on responses from the friends, foes, and former teammates he discussed.
One of them was ESPN NBA analyst and former teammate Kendrick Perkins. Earlier today on First Take, Perkins shared an amusing story about how he lost his sneaker supply from Jordan Brand.
After calling Jordan "petty as hell," Perkins said, "If you go in my closet, it's nothing but J's. I keep J's on my feet. I was signed to Jordan for about two years when I was playing."
Perkins continued, "I wore J's throughout a few years of my time in Oklahoma City. After that, I used to get boxes in the mail all the time, the J's before they even hit the stores. I started my media career, as soon as I said LeBron James was the GOAT, those boxes stopped coming (laughs)."
Many NBA fans on the internet questioned Perkins' story as he wore Nike throughout almost all of his career. However, there are pictures of him wearing retro Air Jordan sneakers on the court during NBA games. Plus, we know Jordan can take slights personally.
