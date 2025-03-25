Nike Cancels Charles Barkley's Upcoming Sneaker Release
The younger generation of basketball fans know Charles Barkley from his roles covering the NBA on TNT and college hoops during March Madness.
But before Barkley was a full-time television personality, he dominated the hardwood - and the sneaker industry.
Barkley was iconic during the golden era of sneakers and the NBA. Fast forward a few decades and Barkley's retro Nike basketball shoes remain a best-seller online.
While fans always look forward to the latest release from Barkley's catalog, they can sadly cross one future drop off the list.
According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the upcoming release of the Nike Air CB 34 "Triple White" colorway has been canceled. No official reason has been given.
The Nike Air CB 34 "Triple White" was originally expected to hit shelves in September 2025 for $150 in adult sizes. Sneakerheads will keep their fingers crossed that the all-white kicks with amazing details eventually get to shine.
The Nike Air CB 34 was Barkley's third signature sneaker model and was originally released in 1995. So, in the peak of his career with the Phoenix Suns (after the Philadelphia 76ers and before the Houston Rockets).
While it is not the most popular model from Barkley's signature line, many fans still have an affinity for the Nike Air CB 34. The old-school hoop shoes draw inspiration from Godzilla's feet and claws. It was different than other models during a time when bold designs were in vogue.
According to Sole Retriever, the "Triple White" colorway was supposed to kick off the model's comeback for its first retro run since the mid-2010s.
Whether you think of Barkley as the player or the television personality, few former hoopers are as beloved as the "Round Mound of Rebound." Hopefully, the Nike Air CB 34 will make its official return (especially in the "Triple White" colorway).
Barkley started his career with Nike and re-signed multiple sneaker deals with the American brand throughout his playing days and into his current television career. Barkley and Nike have been in business for the past 40 years.
