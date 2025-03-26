Nike is Dropping JuJu Watkins Sneakers Before Next Season
Over the weekend, one of college basketball's brightest stars went down with a season-ending injury. USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL while playing in the second round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament.
Watkins' injury was devastating news for the rising star and her massive fanbase. However, Watkins is sure to return, and her sneaker sponsor is betting on it.
According to @KicksFinder, Nike plans to release a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo LE designed for Watkins. Currently, there are no official pictures of the unreleased hoop shoe.
However, the silhouette will feature a Coconut Milk/Black-Amarillo color scheme. Additionally, it will cost $200 and drop on August 1, 2025. That is well before the start of the next NCAA season and the next time we see Watkins on the court.
This is exciting but not surprising news. Earlier this season, Nike teamed up with UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers on a player-exclusive colorway of the G.T. Hustle 3.
Also, Nike has big plans for the future of its partnership with Watkins. In October, Watkins agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Nike. The deal made Watkins one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball history.
Since then, Watkins has starred in multiple marketing campaigns for Nike, including the new "Just Win" campaign. Athletes and fans can represent Watkins by shopping her gear on the Nike website.
Watkins is currently down but not out. Basketball fans can count on the Big Ten Player of the Year making her mark on the sport and the footwear industry for many years to come. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for updates on this exciting story.
