The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "3SSB" Arrives Before Easter
Spring is synonymous with bright colors, Easter eggs, and the NBA Playoffs. To make the most out of the season, adidas is finally dropping the "3SSB" colorway of Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker.
Pictures of the adidas AE 1 Low "3SSB" colorway have circulated online for many months. Designed for the 3 Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) program and debuted by Edwards in January, the brightly-colored kicks have kept sneakerheads on their toes.
Luckily for athletes and fans, there is an official release date. The adidas AE 1 Low "3SSB" colorway is scheduled to drop on Saturday, April 12.
Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $110 in adult sizes and $90 in big kid sizes on the adidas website. Additionally, the performance basketball shoes will be available in adidas stores and select retailers.
The "3SSB" colorway sports a beautiful blend of Cloud White, Acid Orange, and Bliss Pink to complete an eye-catching gradient design.
Of the countless adidas AE 1 colorways, this version is objectively the most beautiful. Best of all, it will coincide with the Spring holidays and the NBA Playoffs. Hoopers can wear them to work out, family functions, and the arena.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe had enjoyed an amazing run. It has been over 18 months since its official launch, and it still shows no signs of slowing down. However, adidas teased Edwards' second signature sneaker earlier this month.
There is still no official launch information for the adidas AE 2. In addition to Edwards' sophomore sneaker, the two have partnered on a budget-friendly basketball shoe that is scheduled to launch in 2026.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Adidas has begun rolling out its new sneakers for the McDonald's All-American Game.
JuJu Watkins' player-exclusive Nike basketball shoes drop before next season.
Caitlin Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers drop in June.
Nike cancels Charles Barkley's upcoming sneaker release.
Phoenix Suns fans love the new Nike KD 18 "El Valle" colorway.