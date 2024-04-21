Kevin Durant Debuts Nike KD 17 in Phoenix Suns Playoff Game
There are not many positive takeaways for the Phoenix Suns from their disappointing 120-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, one of the few shining moments from Game 1 of their Western Conference Playoff series was the performance of Kevin Durant.
The perennial NBA All-Star scored 31 points and debuted his newest signature sneaker with Nike. After unofficial images of the Nike KD17 had floated around on social media for weeks, the sneaker community finally got its first look at the highly anticipated model.
Similar to last year, Durant debuted his latest sneaker in an all-black colorway during a playoff game. Below is a detailed look at Durant's kicks from yesterday and a breakdown of what we know about the Nike KD 17.
After almost two decades, it is easy to start running out of ideas. Plus, Durant is a legitimate sneakerhead. So, it makes sense that his signature line starts to borrow ideas from classic sneakers in Nike's prolific catalog.
The Nike KD16 looked similar to Penny Hardaway's old sneakers, and the Nike KD 17 looks a lot like the Nike Air Max Plus. We are not mad at the design. The all-black colorway does no favors for the performance model, which will only look better with more styles.
While tech specs have not yet been announced, athletes and fans will learn more soon. The Nike KD 17 is expected to launch on May 24 for $150 in adult sizes. The first colorway? You guessed it, the "Penny" colorway, which pays tribute to Hardaway's days with the Orlando Magic.
We love the direction of Durant's signature line, and hopefully we get to see more of it througout the NBA Playoffs this spring. Follow Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world.
