Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Two tired teams meet in Memphis on Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies played last night, taking down the Spurs 106-105 as underdogs, and this will be the third game in four nights for the Suns, who beat the Thunder before losing a heartbreaker in Houston.
Memphis has won six straight meetings against the Suns, including a one-point victory back in October.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns -4.5 (-112)
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Suns: -185
- Grizzlies: +155
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KPHE, FDSN SE-MEM
- Suns record: 21-15
- Grizzlies record: 16-20
Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Jamaree Bouyea – out
- Jordan Goodwin – available
- Jalen Green – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Cedric Coward – questionable
- John Konchar – out
Suns vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Ja Morant is questionable for tonight’s game, so keep an eye on the injury report as he’s missed the last few games. But if he does play, I really like the over on his points plus assists prop.
Morant is averaging 19 points and 7.6 assists per game this season. He’s had at least 26 P+A in 12 of his 18 games thus far, including each of his last four.
The guard also loves playing the Suns. He’s gone over this number in each of the last four meetings, clearing it with his points alone all four times.
Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are trending to the under this season, and tired legs will only help that.
The first meeting saw the total set at 242.5, and it easily went under that in a 114-113 decision for Memphis. It’s dropped 10 points for this matchup, but that’s still not enough.
The under is 3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back for Memphis this season, and 22-14 overall. The Suns are 22-14 to the under as well, including 11-8 on the road.
Pick: Under 232.5 (-108)
