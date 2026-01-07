Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kawhi Leonard, Cade Cunningham, Suns-Grizzlies)
Wednesday’s NBA action features 24 teams, and there are some huge matchups for the top of the standings taking place, including a battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, who are separated by just one game for the No. 2 seed in the West.
In addition to that, the top three teams in the Eastern Conference – Detroit, Boston and New York – are all in action early on Wednesday night.
So, it’s only right that we place a few best bets!
I have a pair of player props to consider on Jan. 7, including one for Pistons guard Cade Cunningahm against the Chicago Bulls. Plus, there is a road favorite that I think is worth a look against a team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Here’s a complete breakdown of Wednesday’s plays, as I’m aiming to bounce back from a 1-for-4 showing on Tuesday.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 128-95 (+11.42 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1419-1332-27 (+44.58 units)
NBA Best Bets Today

- Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
- Phoenix Suns -4.5 (-108) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-143)
Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (shoulder) is questionable on Wednesday, which could lead to an even bigger offensive role for Kawhi Leonard.
This season, Leonard is averaging 28.1 points per game while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range, and he has a great matchup on Wednesday against the Knicks. New York is 27th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage.
On top of that, the Knicks are also just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
That makes this a dream matchup for Leonard, who has knocked down three or more 3-pointers in five of his last eight games. Over that eight-game stretch, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has taken at least seven shots from beyond the arc in seven of those games.
I really love the floor for Kawhi in this game, as he took eight 3-pointers in each of his last two games where he failed to clear this line, including an 0-for-8 game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
I think he’s a bounce-back candidate on Wednesday night.
Phoenix Suns -4.5 (-108) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the NBA this season as a road favorite, going 5-0 against the spread. Now, they’re favored by 4.5 points against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is coming off a win at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
Memphis is 2-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but the win over the Spurs was just the second time in eight tries where the Grizzlies covered as home underdogs. On top of that, Memphis is still just 3-17 straight up against teams that are over .500 this season.
I know the Spurs pick on Tuesday blew up in my face, but they also sat Victor Wembanyama down the stretch and blew a four-point lead in the final minutes. So, I’m not exactly sold on Memphis all of a sudden as a home dog.
The Suns, who are 21-15 this season, rank fourth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (Memphis is 16th) and they’ve posted the No. 10 defensive rating in the NBA for the entire 2025-26 season.
With Devin Booker healthy, I think the Suns are worth a look in this game, especially if Ja Morant misses his third game in a row.
Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-143)
Cunningham and the Pistons are heavily favored at home on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, who are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have moved into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.
I’m not sold on a side for this game with multiple rotation players out for the Pistons, but I do believe in Cunningham to get 10 or more assists.
This season, the star guard is averaging 9.8 assists and 18.4 potential assists per game, and he picked up 10 dimes in his first meeting with the Bulls.
Since Dec. 1, Cunningham is averaging 10.1 assists per game across 16 matchups, clearing this line on eight occasions.
Now, he takes on a Chicago team that is 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 24th in defensive rating. Cade should have a field day on offense in this matchup.
