Kevin Durant Loves New Colorway of Nike LeBron 20

LeBron James' 20th signature basketball shoe with Nike is not even close to being released, and it is already making waves. The Los Angeles Lakers forward teased fans with an all-pink colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 earlier this summer before debuting it at the Drew League in July.

Nike has not yet released any official images, tech specs, or a release date for James' upcoming shoe. But that has not stopped the James family from making headlines. Yesterday, Bronny and Bryce James both wore a never before seen colorway of the Nike LeBron 20.

The black, red, and metallic silver colorway certainly lends itself well to the model. Even better, the color contrast highlights the layering and materials used in the low-top hoop shoe.

At least on this colorway, it appears that Nike is using two Swoosh Logos on the lateral side of the shoe. That was not the case with the all-pink colorway that James has worn throughout the summer.

Despite being embroiled in drama with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant took time out of his busy schedule to comment on the new colorway. Durant reposted Complex Sneakers Instagram post and wrote, "No disrespect to the other joints but these may rivals the 1s and the 3s as the best in your collection @kingjames".

Kevin Durant praises the Nike LeBron 20. @easymoneysniper

This is not the first time Durant has gone out of his way to show love to the Nike LeBron signature line. In July, Durant tweeted his favorite basketball shoes and included James' vast collection on his shortlist.

Nike and Durant recently dropped the Nike KD 15, which is already a hit with rookie Chet Holmgren. Meanwhile, the Nike LeBron 20 should hit shelves in late summer or early fall if the two partners stick with their usual timeline.

It is always great to get glimpses of the newest LeBron sneakers, but seeing the James family thriving is the best. We will keep sneakerheads updated on the Nike LeBron 20 throughout the season. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

