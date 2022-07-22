Kevin Durant Admits Being a Fan of Other Players Basketball Shoes

Kevin Durant will always speak his mind, which is one of the many reasons why fans love him. Today, the Brooklyn Nets forward gave a candid answer involving his kicks.

Raheel Ramzanali asked Durant on Twitter if he ever secretly hooped in other players signature shoes for fun or research. Durant replied, "Yessir..Kobe’s, Jordan’s, kai’s…bron doesn’t make 18s but I wanna try his and Giannis kicks…ain’t nothin like them god like kds tho."

His answer made sense and toed the company line. Nike's Kobe line remains the most popular in the basketball (and baseball) world. Jordan Brand falls under the Nike umbrella. Kyrie Irving is Durant's teammate and Nike athlete (both very tenuous at the moment). Also, Durant showed interest in playing in LeBron James' and Giannis Antetokounmpo's sneakers.

Despite his trade request, it seems like Durant will be back with the Brooklyn Nets next season. He will be wearing his newest signature sneaker - the Nike KD 15. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

