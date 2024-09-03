Kevin Durant's New Nike Sneakers Already Marked Down Online
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant just won his fourth Olympic gold medal this summer and is now in preparation for another attempt at an NBA Championship.
Just as Durant's basketball legacy is cemented, so is his legendary sneaker catalog. Earlier this year, Nike launched Durant's 17th signature sneaker.
The Nike KD17 retails for $160 in adult sizes. Luckily for athletes and fans, the hoop shoes are already being sold at a discount in select styles. Online shoppers can buy two colorways of the Nike KD17 for $124 (22% discount) on the Nike website. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the sneakers.
Nike KD17
In June, Nike and Durant teamed up with three music icons to release the 'Producer Pack.' Metro Boomin', The Alchemist, and Bink all took turns reimagining the Nike KD17. The Alchemist's purple and orange colorway and Bink's sesame and gold colorway are marked down.
Like every other colorway of the Nike KD17, these sneakers feature much of the brand's best performance technology. A large forefoot Air Zoom unit is combined with a springy foam for extra pop on the court. While an outsole pattern resembling a topographical map provides traction for every move.
Whether shoppers are planning to hoop or rock Durant's sneakers casually, they cannot go wrong with the Nike KD17. With the start of the NBA season quickly approaching, fans can expect to see Durant debut more colorways of the kicks on the hardwood.
