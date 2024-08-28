The Nike Kobe 8 Drops in Five New Colorways Next Week
Fans have struggled to buy Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneakers for more than four years. Luckily, next week will be the best opportunity for online shoppers to finally purchase the Los Angeles Lakers legend's basketball shoes.
Many NBA fans will remember Bryant's most popular colorways worn during important games. However, the Hall of Famer regularly wore team colorways that were later released to the public without any hype.
Much to the delight of athletes and fans, Nike is planning its most wide-ranging release of Kobe sneakers in many years. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro will be released in five 'Team Bank' on Friday, September 6. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything online shoppers must know about the massive sneaker sale.
Nike Kobe 8 "Hollywood Nights"
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Hollywood Nights" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 6. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes, $120 in kids sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
Lakers fans will love the "Hollywood Nights" colorway as it draws inspiration from the popular alternate uniforms worn during Bryant's career.
The colorway features a black upper contrasted by a University Gold Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe branding on the sides. The white outsole and purple Kobe logos provide the finishing touches to the Lakers-inspired sneakers.
Nike Kobe 8 "Lakers Home"
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Lakers Home" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 6. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
When Bryant and the Lakers wore their Sunday White uniforms in nationally televised games, it spelled trouble for the NBA. The "Lakers Home" colorway invokes memories of Bryant's best performances.
The colorway sports an ultra-clean all-white look. The Court Purple Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe branding pop off the sides, while the University Gold Kobe logos cap off the colorway with a stylish touch.
Nike Kobe 8 "University Red"
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "University Red" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 6. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes, $120 in kids sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
Bryant played in 18 NBA All-Star Games and often wore red jerseys when representing the Western Conference. While it's tough to imagine Bryant wearing anything but Lakers colors, the "Black Mamba" wore a lot of red throughout his career.
This is the first of three colorways sporting a two-tone look. The upper features a University Red shade of mesh, contrasted by white Nike and Kobe branding throughout the shoe. Lastly, the white outsole provides the foundation of the straight-forward hoop shoe.
Nike Kobe 8 "College Navy"
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "College Navy" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 6. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
Basketball season is approaching and athletes across the country will want to wear Nike Kobe sneakers. The "College Navy" colorway is perfect for all of the schools and teams that rocky navy blue.
This colorway sports a brilliant shade of blue on the upper called College Navy. The white Nike and Kobe branding paired with the matching white outsole provides the finishing touch on the iconic hoop shoe.
Nike Kobe 8 "Wolf Grey"
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Wolf Grey" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 6. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes, $120 in kids sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
The last installment of the 'Team Bank' collection comes in a strong "Wolf Grey" colorway. The neutral hoop shoe is perfect for any school or team, regardless of their primary colors.
This colorway sports comes strong with a tough "Wolf Grey" upper. Meanwhile, the white Nike and Kobe branding paired with the matching white outsole complete the basketball shoe with a strong finish.