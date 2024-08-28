Kyle Kuzma Takes Shots at Cooper Flagg's Sneaker Deal
Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma has experienced quite a bit through his seven NBA seasons. The former first-round draft pick has won an NBA Championship, been a part of a blockbuster trade, and switched sneaker brands.
In 2019, Kuzma left Nike to sign a five-year sneaker deal with PUMA. It appears the 29-year-old still harbors a grudge against his old footwear sponsor.
Earlier this week, when news broke that Cooper Flagg signed with New Balance, Kuzma weighed in on the matter. Instead of congratulating the Duke Blue Devils freshman, Kuzma took a swipe at Nike.
Kuzma quote-posted Adrian Wojnarowski's post on X, formerly Twitter, and added: "Nike cooked!" Fans can see the social media post below and read the replies to get a taste of the discourse among NBA fans.
While many fans and media members are unaccustomed to seeing Nike lose out on a future top NBA Draft pick, it is not all that uncommon. Anthony Edwards signed with adidas in 2020, and DeAndre Ayton signed with PUMA in 2017.
While many fans and media members are unaccustomed to seeing Nike lose out on a future top NBA Draft pick, it is not all that uncommon. Anthony Edwards signed with adidas in 2020, and DeAndre Ayton signed with PUMA in 2017.
Plus, Nike still gets to see Flagg represent the brand during his freshman season at Duke. Since Duke is a Nike-sponsored NCAA program, Flagg must wear Nike apparel and footwear on the court.
Meanwhile, Kuzma can focus on his sneaker deal with PUMA, which is nearing its expiration. With the NBA regular season right around the corner, there will be lots of exciting sneaker news stories coming soon.
Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.