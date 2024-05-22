Kevin Durant's Nike Sneakers Drop in Nostalgic "Penny" Colorway
The NBA season ended in disappointment for Kevin Durant, but business never sleeps for the Phoenix Suns forward. While we did not get to see Durant wear his 17th signature Nike sneaker much in the NBA Playoffs, we are getting more colorways this summer.
Durant's legacy as a basketball and sneaker icon has been cemented at this point in his career. He has won his rings and signed a lifetime contract with the Swoosh. So, now the 14x NBA All-Star is paying tribute to other icons from the sport and footwear industry.
His last two signature hoop shoes have drawn comparisons to other classic sneakers from Nike's vast catalog.
Now, Durant's latest muse to receive his flowers is basketball legend and Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.
The Nike KD17 gets dressed up in a white, blue, and black colorway that is an obvious nod to the lovable Orlando Magic teams of the mid-1990s. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike KD17 "Penny" colorway.
The Nike KD17 hits shelves in the "Penny" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 24. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The "Penny" colorway sports a white upper, which is contrasted by shades of black and royal blue. Durant's signature on the heels and logo on the tongues put his stamp of approval on the old-school colorway.
When it comes to performance, Durant's sneakers never disappoint. The A forefoot Air Zoom unit works with the Nike Air cushioning for full-court sprints and defensive stops that can decide games. Lastly, the outsole pattern looks like a topographical map that provides top-notch traction.
This will be the second colorway of the Nike KD17 to hit shelves, and so far, Durant is shooting 100% from the field on his 17th signature sneaker.
