Kevin Durant Supplies Duke Blue Devils with Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
While Kevin Durant has changed teams many times over his legendary NBA career, he remains loyal to his footwear sponsor. Last year, Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike.
As one of the faces of the Nike Basketball division, that means Durant's kicks get player-exclusive designs for the top college basketball programs in the country.
When discussing blue blood programs, the conversation must include the Duke Blue Devils. Earlier this week, the Duke women's basketball team unveiled their player-exclusive colorway of the Nike KD17.
The Nike KD17 'Duke Blue Devils' colorway is a work of art. It sports a Duke Blue upper contrasted by black overlays and laces. White speckles dot the blue midsole that sits atop the black outsole. Lastly, Nike, Duke, and Durant's logos appear in white.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the Blue Devils-themed colorway will never be released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can find Durant's signature sneakers at a discount from its original retail price of $160 in most colorways on the Nike website.
Among the general-release colorways of the Nike KD17 is the "Penny" colorway, which is an homage to Penny Hardaway. It features Orlando Magic colors that are strikingly similar to Duke's player-exclusive colorway - a solid option for Blue Devils fans.
Like every other colorway of the Nike KD17, these sneakers feature much of the brand's best performance technology. A large forefoot Air Zoom unit is combined with a springy foam for extra pop on the court. While an outsole pattern resembling a topographical map provides traction for every move.
The college basketball season is just hitting its stride, and fans can expect more heat on the hardwood throughout the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.