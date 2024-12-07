Larry Bird's Converse Sneakers Drop in Boston Celtics Colors
Younger basketball fans will associate Converse with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The NBA All-Star is tasked with building on the brand's iconic history in the sport.
Before Gilgeous-Alexander was putting his fashion-forward spin on the old-school sportswear brand, it was Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson and Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird.
Johnson and Bird's regular meetings in the NBA Finals, combined with the unforgettable marketing campaigns, made the Converse Weapon the go-to hoop shoe for an entire generation of athletes.
Just in time for the holidays, the model has returned in Celtics colors with premium materials. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the legendary sneakers.
The Converse Weapon Leather "Green Envy/Vintage White" colorway is available for $110 in adult sizes on the Converse website and other select retailers. Bird mostly wore Black/White colorways, but this is a better option for Celtics fans.
The hardwood legend got a street-ready refresh. Durability and comfort join forces for an easy-to-wear look that's ready to team up with all your outfits.
The model sports a durable leather upper with the look and feel of the original hardwood icon. The CX foam cushioning helps provide next-level comfort. Lastly, the traction rubber outsole helps offer optimal grip.
Just as the Celtics have a rich history of winning, the organization is synonymous with great sneakers.