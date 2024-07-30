KICKS CREW Celebrates Back-to-School With $1 Sneakers
Summer is almost over for many students, and back-to-school season is already underway. As students all over the world begin their shopping, KICKS CREW has proudly announced a limited-time event offering $1 sneakers.
KICKS CREW's $1 sneaker steals event aims to help students save on sneakers, one of the most expensive back-to-school purchases they will make. This event aligns with the company's mission of providing accessibility to the masses.
Online shoppers will be able to choose from a wide variety of shoes, including everything from casual everyday kicks to some of the most limited releases of the year.
How to gain access to the $1 steals:
1. Sign up for access (7/29 - 8/5)
2. Purchase links sent via email (8/6)
3. Secure your $1 sneakers
In addition to the $1 steals, KICKS CREW will be holding a limited-time back-to-school sale sitewide. The sale will begin following the $1 sneaker steals event, and products will be marked down sitewide.
To receive access to KICKS CREW's Back to School $1 Sneaker Steals event, you can sign up on the event page from July 29 - August 5. KICKS CREW's back-to-school sale will run from August 6 - August 12.
Full $1 Steals Sneaker List:
Off-White x Nike The 10 Air Vapormax Flyknit 'The 10'
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 'Medium Olive'
Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High OG' LA To Chicago'
Nike Kobe 4 Protro' Girl Dad'
Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R 'Rosewater'
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG' Royal Toe'
KICKS CREW x Rigorer AR1 ‘17 Rings’
ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro' Lone Ranger'
KICKS CREW has brought a lot of excitement to professional sports, and now they are taking on the classroom. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
