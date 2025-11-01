Kobe Bryant's Face Appears on New Nike Air Force 1 Low Sneakers
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line is stronger than ever. The Nike Kobe line remains the most popular basketball shoe collection in the sport, while expanding into football and baseball.
But enough is never enough for the sneaker line inspired by Bryant's "Mamba Mentality." Over the past year, Nike has released multiple Kobe-inspired colorways of the Air Force 1 Low. So, even casual sneakers are not safe from Bryant's perpetual popularity.
With the Nike Kobe sneaker line dropping at least one new shoe a month, it is easy to lose track of all the releases. In fact, one of the boldest designs yet flew under the radar of many sneakerheads. Luckily, there is still time to buy a Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro featuring Bryant's face on the side.
Shopping Information
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Linen and University Blue' colorway was released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the kicks for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
When the sneakers inevitably sell out, fans will be able to buy the Mamba-inspired kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Additionally, there are plenty of Bryant's signature basketball shoes available in adult and kid sizes at Nike.com. It continues to get easier for the average consumer to buy Nike Kobe sneakers at retail prices.
Details
The return of a 2007 Kobe classic. This Protro model improves an iconic silhouette rooted in hoops history. The silhouette features Soft Linen hues wrap the premium leather upper, echoing the calm precision Kobe brought to the court.
Meanwhile, University Blue detailing is a nod to the Lakers' original Minneapolis roots. The Metallic Gold portrait graphic on the side serves as a reminder for his (and your) relentless drive.
Bryant's signature appears on the lateral midsole, and the Kobe logo appears on the right insole. Lastly, a message of encouragement is stamped into the left insole: "Performance. Strength. Innovation. Attitude. Revolution. Power."
Tech Specs
This silhouette is a collaboration with the Kobe signature line, so of course, it has to demand technological innovation. The Nike Air Force 1 Low was built for basketball performance, and the Protro version is a nod to its heritage.
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro comes with improved, intentional tech featuring an ultra-plush drop-in ReactX foam midsole, paired with Nike Air cushioning for supreme comfort.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low has aged out of basketball (like most of us), but that does not mean it is finished improving. Bryant's Mamba Mentality continues to inspire everyone and everything to push themselves.
History
Bryant regularly wore his signature basketball shoes off the court. However, when he was not wearing his latest hoop shoes, the five-time NBA Champion often sported the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
Bryant had a strong affinity for the old-school hoop shoe, and now has several player-exclusive colorways hitting shelves for fans. Best of all, shoppers can expect more heat as we approach the holiday shopping season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.