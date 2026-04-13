Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn Air Jordans Hit Auction Block
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Today marks ten years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final NBA game. His 60-point performance was punctuated by a dual sneaker release, which Nike reissued in limited numbers earlier today.
But long before Bryant created one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in history with Nike, he was a footwear free agent. After parting ways with adidas in the Summer of 2002, Bryant was a footwear free agent throughout the 2002-03 NBA season. Now, one of his most iconic pair of game-worn shoes has hit the auction block.
Today, JOOPITER announced Gametime: Cards, Game-Worn Sneakers, Memorabilia. The extraordinary collection features several incredible artifacts, and the auction is open to global bidding at joopiter.com from April 14 to 30, 2026.
Kobe Bryant's Air Jordan 3 Player-Exclusive Shoes
At the center of the auction is a singular pair of Bryant's game-worn and dual-signed Air Jordan 3 basketball shoes in a player-exclusive colorway. The silhouette sports a white upper with purple and gold detailing as a nod to the Lakers' uniforms.
Bryant wore the sneakers during two electrifying games at Staples Center on February 14 and February 18, 2003. This pair is the only known game-worn example of Bryant's player-exclusive Air Jordan 3s to surface publicly in more than two decades.
Each shoe is dual-signed by Bryant in black permanent marker and inscribed with his number 8: his jersey number during the first decade of his career. James Spence Authentication (JSA) has authenticated the signatures, and the sneakers have been conclusively photo-matched by MeiGray. Additional details include original sample tags with size 14 and the production date (November 25, 2002).
Estimated Worth: $500,000 - $700,000
Bryant wore the shoes during his legendary 52-point double-overtime performance against the Houston Rockets. The ultra-rare shoes are estimated to go for anywhere between $500,000-$700,000. But with Bryant's popularity only increasing over time, who knows how much the winning could end up being.
While these shoes are a quintessentially Kobe colorway, they are part of NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line. Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. The old-school basketball shoes have been reimagined in every colorway over the years, but not many can compete with Bryant's Lakers-inspired design.
Affordable Alternatives
Fans who cannot afford Bryant's game-worn Air Jordan sneakers can shop the Nike Kobe line and the Air Jordan line at nike.com. There, they can find a wide range of apparel and footwear for the entire
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr