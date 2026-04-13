Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn Air Jordans Hit Auction Block

Today marks ten years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final NBA game. His 60-point performance was punctuated by a dual sneaker release, which Nike reissued in limited numbers earlier today.

But long before Bryant created one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in history with Nike, he was a footwear free agent. After parting ways with adidas in the Summer of 2002, Bryant was a footwear free agent throughout the 2002-03 NBA season. Now, one of his most iconic pair of game-worn shoes has hit the auction block.

Kobe Bryant's autographed, game-worn Air Jordan 3 basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

Today, JOOPITER announced Gametime: Cards, Game-Worn Sneakers, Memorabilia. The extraordinary collection features several incredible artifacts, and the auction is open to global bidding at joopiter.com from April 14 to 30, 2026.

Kobe Bryant's Air Jordan 3 Player-Exclusive Shoes

At the center of the auction is a singular pair of Bryant's game-worn and dual-signed Air Jordan 3 basketball shoes in a player-exclusive colorway. The silhouette sports a white upper with purple and gold detailing as a nod to the Lakers' uniforms.

Kobe Bryant's autographed, game-worn Air Jordan 3 basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

Bryant wore the sneakers during two electrifying games at Staples Center on February 14 and February 18, 2003. This pair is the only known game-worn example of Bryant's player-exclusive Air Jordan 3s to surface publicly in more than two decades.

Each shoe is dual-signed by Bryant in black permanent marker and inscribed with his number 8: his jersey number during the first decade of his career. James Spence Authentication (JSA) has authenticated the signatures, and the sneakers have been conclusively photo-matched by MeiGray. Additional details include original sample tags with size 14 and the production date (November 25, 2002).

Estimated Worth: $500,000 - $700,000

Kobe Bryant's autographed, game-worn Air Jordan 3 basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

Bryant wore the shoes during his legendary 52-point double-overtime performance against the Houston Rockets. The ultra-rare shoes are estimated to go for anywhere between $500,000-$700,000. But with Bryant's popularity only increasing over time, who knows how much the winning could end up being.

While these shoes are a quintessentially Kobe colorway, they are part of NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line. Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. The old-school basketball shoes have been reimagined in every colorway over the years, but not many can compete with Bryant's Lakers-inspired design.

Affordable Alternatives

Kobe Bryant's autographed, game-worn Air Jordan 3 basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

Fans who cannot afford Bryant's game-worn Air Jordan sneakers can shop the Nike Kobe line and the Air Jordan line at nike.com. There, they can find a wide range of apparel and footwear for the entire

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