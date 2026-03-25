The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Lower Merion" Pack Is Out Now

Long before Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, he led his high school to its first Pennsylvania state championship in 53 years. Nike regularly showed love to Bryant's alma mater throughout his career, but never anything like this week's "Lower Merion Aces" collection.

Nike dropped the Kobe 5 Protro, Dunks, Air Force 1s, and a matching apparel set to round out the collection. Much to the delight of fans, the Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low is still available in both the "Home" and "Away" colorways.

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Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lower Merion Home"

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lower Merion Home" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Lower Merion: Home" colorway dropped on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

Additionally, the old-school kicks are available on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, most of the sizes are listed below retail price on StockX.

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lower Merion Home" colorway. | Nike

The "Lower Merion: Home" colorway sports a White leather upper with subtle snakeskin print as a nod to the "Black Mamba." Bryant's jersey number (No. 33), signature logo, and Aces logo are embroidered on the heels in Team Red.

Look inside the shoe at the White insoles, and Bryant's signature appears in Team Red. Lastly, this pair comes complete with special "Mamba Forever" lace dubraes.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lower Merion Away"

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lower Merion Away" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Lower Merion: Away" colorway dropped on Monday, March 23. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Additionally, the old-school kicks are available on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, the asking prices remain high and there are no deals to be found on this colorway yet.

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lower Merion Away" colorway. | Nike

The "Lower Merion: Away" colorway features a Team Red leather upper with snakeskin print covering the shoe. Bryant's jersey number (No. 33), signature logo, and Aces logo are embroidered on the heels in White. The Team Red insoles show Bryant's signature in White. Plus, the special "Mamba Forever" lace dubraes completes the look.

The Lower Merion-inspired colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 Low may not speak to everyone, but loyal Kobe fans will love it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.