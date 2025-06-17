Kobe Bryant's Pajamas Inspired the Nike Air Force 1 'Soft Yellow'
Before the start of the 1999-00 NBA season, Kobe Bryant broke his right hand during a pre-season game. Despite being sidelined for 15 games, it could not keep the Los Angeles Lakers legend off the court.
Bryant used the opportunity to work out his non-dominant hand, which led to an iconic photo of him shooting free throws with his left hand while wearing pajama pants.
This was still a few years before Bryant left adidas (his signature sneakers are visible in the original picture), but that did not stop Nike from creating a new colorway of the Air Force 1 in honor of the unforgettable moment.
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Soft Yellow' releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, June 24. Online shoppers can buy the lifestyle sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
There is no doubt that these casual sneakers will sell out within minutes online. Online shoppers who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
However, fans can expect to pay a steep resale price as these kicks are already being sold for upwards of $300 in select sizes on resale websites.
The 'Soft Yellow' colorway is the third Kobe-inspired Nike Air Force 1 colorway. So far, the shoes have dropped in white and black (with a purple version on the way).
However, this might be the most detailed version of the silhouette. It sports a buttery Soft Yellow leather upper complemented by Dusty Amethyst accents and three pairs of knit laces to complete the pajama-inspired look.
The Kobe sheath logo appears on the tongues, Bryant's signature pops off the side of the lateral heels, while his old jersey number (No. 8) provides the finishing touches on the heels.
This is a Protro (performance + retro) version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro. Improved tech specs include Kobe Sheath logos on the outsole and an ultra-plush ReactX foam paired with Nike Air cushioning for supreme comfort.
While the Nike Air Force 1 was originally created for basketball, the shoe has gracefully aged out of the performance market. However, Bryant showed that work can be put in while wearing anything.
Bryant's relentless dedication to his craft and commitment to putting in the work others don't always see continue inspiring a new generation of athletes. These casual sneakers personify that unbelievable work ethic.
