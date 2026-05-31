Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Shoes of May

The NBA Playoffs have not disappointed, and neither has the footwear. Last night's epic Western Conference Finals Game 7 was the last game of May, so we have one last chance to look back before previewing the 2026 NBA Finals.

All of the major brands brought the heat throughout May, but ten sneakers stood out above the rest. Below are the top ten basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout May 2026.

10. Nike GT Hustle 3 "Black Label"

Victor Wembanyama wears the Nike GT Hustle 3 "Black Label" colorway. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Player: San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Shoe: Nike GT Hustle 3 "Black Label" colorway.

Nike GT Hustle 3 "Black Label" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out shoes on the sneaker resale website StockX.

9. Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" colorway. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" colorway.

Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

8. Nike GT Cut Turbo 3

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike GT Cut Turbo 3. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. Shoe: Nike GT Cut Turbo 3 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Nike GT Cut Turbo 3 in a player-exclusive colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop the Nike GT Cut line at Nike.com.

7. Nike KD 18

Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD 18. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Player: Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren. Shoe: Nike KD 18 in a player-exclusive colorway.

Nike KD 18 in a player-exclusive colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy general-release colorways of the Nike KD 18 at Nike.com.

6. Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Slither"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Slither" colorway. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shoe: Converse Shai 001 Premium "Slither" colorway.

Converse Shai 001 Premium "Slither" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Converse SHAI 001 in multiple colorways at Foot Locker.

5. adidas Harden Volume 10 "Arizona State"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Volume 10 "Arizona State" colorway. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden. Shoe: adidas Harden Volume 10 in the player-exclusive "Arizona State" colorway.

adidas Harden Volume 10 in the player-exclusive "Arizona State" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy general-release colorways of the adidas Harden Volume 10 at adidas.com.

4. adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's"

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden wears the adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's" colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden. Shoe: adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's All-American Game" colorway.

adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's All-American Game" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can try to find limited-edition styles of the adidas Harden Volume 10 on sneaker resale websites like StockX.

3. Nike Book 2 McDonald's "Friends & Family"

Devin Vassell wears the Nike Book 2 McDonald's "Friends & Family" colorway. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Player: San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell.

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell. Shoe: Nike Book 2 McDonald's "Friends & Family" colorway.

Nike Book 2 McDonald's "Friends & Family" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the general-release Nike Book 2 McDonald's on June 2.

2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "3SSB"

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 2 "3SSB" colorway. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "3SSB" colorway.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "3SSB" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out general-release colorway of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 at adidas.com.

1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Mother's Day"

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Mother's Day" colorway. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Player: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the player-exclusive "Mother's Day" colorway.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the player-exclusive "Mother's Day" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out general-release colorways from the Nike Kobe line at Foot Locker.