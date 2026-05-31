Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Shoes of May
The NBA Playoffs have not disappointed, and neither has the footwear. Last night's epic Western Conference Finals Game 7 was the last game of May, so we have one last chance to look back before previewing the 2026 NBA Finals.
All of the major brands brought the heat throughout May, but ten sneakers stood out above the rest. Below are the top ten basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout May 2026.
10. Nike GT Hustle 3 "Black Label"
- Player: San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
- Shoe: Nike GT Hustle 3 "Black Label" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the sold-out shoes on the sneaker resale website StockX.
9. Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King"
- Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
- Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 23 "Motor King" for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
8. Nike GT Cut Turbo 3
- Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
- Shoe: Nike GT Cut Turbo 3 in a player-exclusive colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop the Nike GT Cut line at Nike.com.
7. Nike KD 18
- Player: Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren.
- Shoe: Nike KD 18 in a player-exclusive colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy general-release colorways of the Nike KD 18 at Nike.com.
6. Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Slither"
- Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
- Shoe: Converse Shai 001 Premium "Slither" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Converse SHAI 001 in multiple colorways at Foot Locker.
5. adidas Harden Volume 10 "Arizona State"
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.
- Shoe: adidas Harden Volume 10 in the player-exclusive "Arizona State" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy general-release colorways of the adidas Harden Volume 10 at adidas.com.
4. adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's"
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.
- Shoe: adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's All-American Game" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can try to find limited-edition styles of the adidas Harden Volume 10 on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
3. Nike Book 2 McDonald's "Friends & Family"
- Player: San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell.
- Shoe: Nike Book 2 McDonald's "Friends & Family" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the general-release Nike Book 2 McDonald's on June 2.
2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "3SSB"
- Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
- Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "3SSB" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out general-release colorway of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 at adidas.com.
1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Mother's Day"
- Player: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.
- Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the player-exclusive "Mother's Day" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can check out general-release colorways from the Nike Kobe line at Foot Locker.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr