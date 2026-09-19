Kylian Mbappé's Nike Air Max Is 42% Off Now

On Friday morning, the sports and footwear worlds were shocked to learn that French football star Kylian Mbappé had left Nike for On. Rumors had been floating around since before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it is still shocking to see one of the world's biggest athletes leave the most important sportswear brand.

While athletes and fans eagerly await the launch of Mbappé's On apparel, Nike begins the process of clearing out old inventory. Online shoppers can already buy the Nike Air Max Plus VII "Kylian Mbappé" colorway at a major discount. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Max Plus VII "Kylian Mbappé" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max Plus VII "Kylian Mbappé" colorway launched in March 2026. The casual sneakers had a retail price of $190, but are now available for $108.97 (42% off) at Nike.com. That's well below the asking price in almost all sizes on sneaker resale platforms.

Despite Mbappé's incredible run at the World Cup, it was not enough to move the sneakers off the shelves. The Nike Air Max is one of the brand's most recognizable models, so it could be the colorway's design that caused the lack of excitement.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Max Plus VII "Kylian Mbappé" colorway. | Nike

The colorway took direct inspiration from the Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite football boots Mbappé wore on the pitch. It featured a Plum Eclipse upper with Metallic Silver details. The Nike Swooshes appear on the lateral sides in Barely Volt.

Meanwhile, "TN7" and "KM" branding appear on the heels and tongues. Metallic Gold Grain wraps the midsole, while a black outsole provides the shoe's foundation. It was a fun take on Mbappé's boots, but it surprisingly didn't resonate with fans.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Max Plus VII "Kylian Mbappé" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Plus VII sports a durable, breathable mesh upper with synthetic leather accents. Meanwhile, the midfoot arch provides a supportive feel. The Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durable traction.

The Nike Air Plus VII originally launched as a performance model in 2005 as part of Nike's Tuned Air (Tn) line. Nike brought back the silhouette 20 years later as a casual shoe, much to the delight of old-school sneakerheads.

More Kylian Mbappé x Nike Footwear

Kylian Mbappé's Nike football boot. | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Currently, Nike has seven of Mbappé's soccer cleats available online. However, none of the limited-edition colorways have dropped in price. Hopefully, athletes will be able to purchase the footwear at a discount in the future before it's gone for good.

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