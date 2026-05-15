Who Has Scored the Most Goals in FA Cup Finals?

The FA Cup final remains one of the biggest occasions in the British soccer calendar each year, drawing tens of thousands of supporters to Wembley alongside celebrities, former players and members of the royal family.

With so much on the line, the matches are not always classics, often becoming tense and cagey affairs. But some players are built for those moments—thriving under the pressure and treating the occasion like just another game.

Those are the players who rack up the most final appearances and leave their mark with crucial goals on the grandest stage.

Take a look at which players have scored the most goals in FA Cup finals.

Which Player Has Scored the Most Goals in FA Cup Finals?

Ian Rush (right) scored five FA Cup final goals. | IMAGO

When it comes to sheer goals scored in FA Cup finals, no player tops Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush—a fitting achievement considering he also remains Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer.

Rush scored braces in two separate FA Cup finals for the Reds, while also finding the net in the 1992 final, giving him a record total of five FA Cup final goals—a mark that still has not been surpassed.

During his glittering career at Anfield, Rush lifted the FA Cup three times, cementing his status as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players. And in a statistic Reds fans especially love, he also scored 25 goals against fierce rivals Everton.

Top Scorers in FA Cup Finals

Player FA Cup Final Appearances FA Cup Final Goals Ian Rush 3 5 Didier Drogba 4 4 Nat Lofthouse 2 4 Eric Cantona 2 3 Stan Mortensen 3 3 Jarvis Kenrick 3 3

Which Player Has Scored in the Most FA Cup Finals?

Drogba was an FA Cup final specialist. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Ian Rush may hold the record for the most goals scored in FA Cup finals, but he did not score in the most different finals. That distinction belongs to Didier Drogba, who found the net in four separate FA Cup finals during his time with Chelsea.

The Ivorian striker scored the only goal in both the 2007 and 2010 finals as Chelsea defeated Manchester United and Portsmouth respectively, while he also grabbed the equalizer against Everton in the 2009 final before the Blues went on to win the match.

That strike drew Drogba level with Rush’s record for scoring in the most FA Cup finals, but the 2012 final saw him take sole possession of the mark. Drogba scored the winner as Chelsea beat Liverpool 2–1 at Wembley—a stage where he always seemed to come alive.

By that point, it almost felt as though Chelsea entered FA Cup finals with a one-goal head start because Drogba scoring had become inevitable. After that triumph, he departed Stamford Bridge for spells with Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray, before briefly returning to west London in 2014.

What makes his achievement even more remarkable is that Drogba does not rank among the top 10 scorers in overall FA Cup history. Yet when the pressure was greatest, he consistently delivered on the biggest stage, cementing his reputation as one of soccer’s ultimate big-game players.

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