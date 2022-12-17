Kyrie Irving Does It Again... In Nike Shoes

Fans can expect greatness every night of the NBA schedule. Friday night was no different when the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-116. Kyrie Irving delivered a game-winning buzzer-beater to cap off his 32-point performance.

Since returning from his seven-game suspension in November, Irving has been on a mission. Irving has led Brooklyn to victory in 11 of the team's last 14 games, and he has done it all in his older Nike shoes.

Shortly after Irving's string of controversial remarks in November, Nike suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the launch of his final signature shoe. Then, in early December, the two parties officially parted ways, making the polarizing point guard a footwear free agent.

Despite having the freedom to wear any brand on the court, Irving has continued to wear older Nike models from his signature line. After making a statement with personalized shoes, Irving has stuck with an all-black pair of kicks. Below is everything fans need to know about Irving's latest shoe of choice.

Nike Kyrie 3

Kyrie Irving celebrates a game-winning shot. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few games, Irving has worn the Nike Kyrie 3. Irving's third signature shoe with Nike launched in 2016 for $120. However, the all-black colorway was never officially released.

The only legible markings on the shoe are the hand-written numbers "1/19." We originally speculated that it was an important date, but our readers reminded us that it could be referencing a Bible verse (perhaps King James 1:19 or Jeremiah 1:19).

Nike is no longer selling any new merchandise from the Kyrie signature collection. However, Irving's fans can still purchase older products that are significantly marked down on the Nike website.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf 'Purple Smoke' Out Now