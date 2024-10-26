Kyrie Irving's "Tribe" Sneakers are Sitting on Shelves
No active player in the NBA can move the needle with his sneakers like Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving. It does not matter if the NBA All-Star changes teams or sneaker brands; people want to hoop in his signature basketball shoes.
Earlier this year, ANTA launched Kyrie's first signature sneaker, and it continuously sold out in each colorway that hit shelves. The more eye-catching, the better. That is despite fashion trends leaning towards more minimalist designs.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the supply is finally catching up with the never-ending demand. This weekend, the ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Tribe" was released, and it has not yet sold out.
Online shoppers can still find the ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Tribe" for $125 in most adult sizes at Foot Locker, ANTA, and KICKS CREW. Even better, the "Twin Flame" colorway is still available in select sizes as well.
The "Tribe" colorway celebrates the powerful connection between Kyrie, his fans, friends, and family, embodying the spirit of unity, love, and peace instilled in him by his father, Dred Irving.
According to ANTA, the "Tribe" colorway is more than a basketball shoe. It symbolizes the inclusive and diverse community Kyrie continues to build through his positive mindset and the values his father taught him. The foundation of peace and unity that Dred instilled in Kyrie is reflected in every design element, welcoming all to be part of the Tribe.
The ANTA KAI 1 Speed features NITROEDGE technology in the midsole for explosive energy return and a cement-resistant rubber outsole, these shoes are built to dominate wood and concrete surfaces.
The design is about more than good looks, it is about performance. The TPU yarn woven upper delivers a lightweight, breathable feel. It also helps keep the sneaker super lightweight.
Kyrie shook up the sneaker industry by partnering with ANTA and making the Chinese brand relevant in the United States. Finally, the casual fan can get their hands on his sneakers.