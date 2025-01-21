LA Clippers Guard Nearing Sneaker Deal With Skechers
Since going late in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Norman Powell has had an interesting professional career. The veteran wing has had an even more intriguing journey with his footwear on court.
The former UCLA Bruin and Southern California native has worn Nike for most of his career, specifically Kobe Bryant's retro sneakers. However, Powell did have a brief stint with AND1 before returning to the Swoosh.
Now, Powell appears to be closing in on a sneaker deal with Skechers. Since re-entering the performance basketball market in 2023, Skechers has made great inroads in the NBA and WNBA.
The Manhattan Beach-based brand has signed former NBA MVP Joel Embiid as well as stars like Julius Randle and Terance Mann. On the WNBA side, Rickea Jackson has also partnered with Skechers.
No official announcement has been made between Powell and Skechers, but the Clippers guard has worn different Skechers shoes in the last four games.
The 31-year-old has worn the Skechers SKX Nexus in multiple colorways this week. The performance basketball shoes are available for $100 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
Signing Powell makes sense for Skechers' strategic direction. The brand continues to build out from its West Coast headquarters and secure another player on a Los Angeles team (Powell would be their third player in the market, joining Mann and Jackson).
If Powell and Skechers seal the deal, it will be an exciting partnership to watch. Basketball fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.