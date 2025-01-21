The Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" Drops This Friday
The Nike Cortez did not need any additional help to become known as a legendary sneaker, but the 1994 film Forrest Gump gave the old-school running shoe an extra boost that never wore off.
Fast forward three decades, and now Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is putting the spotlight on one of Nike's most iconic models.
Booker's first signature basketball shoe is dropping in the "Cortez" (also called the "Forrest Gump") colorway this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The Nike Book 1 "Cortez" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 24. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
The "Cortez" colorway features a classic combination of White, Varsity Red, and just a hint of Varsity Blue. Its blend of real and synthetic leather combined with seesaw detailing drum up design elements from one of the most famous Nike Cortez models ever made.
Additionally, the canvas in the upper maintains a workwear-inspired feel fueled by Book's hardy approach to the game. Other important details include the classic Nike Swoosh logo on the heels and Booker's signature logo on the tongues.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
After a slow start, the Nike Book 1 has come roaring back in its second NBA season. Thanks to Booker's style and Nike's vision, many of the best colorways have come out late in the model's lifecycle.
Booker and Nike have stepped up their game with new colorways lately and the best is still yet to come. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.