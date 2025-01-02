Luka Doncic's 1st Jordan Brand Casual Sneaker Drops This Summer

BREAKING: Jordan Brand is releasing a $100 Luka Dončić lifestyle shoe called the Luka .77 in Summer 2025.



Several colorways are scheduled to release throughout the year.



🗓️ Summer 2025

🎨 Black/Hyper Pink-Barely Green

📝 HF0806-001

💵 $100 pic.twitter.com/tSPqrp8cOk