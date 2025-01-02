Luka Doncic's 1st Jordan Brand Casual Sneaker Drops This Summer
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is one of the faces of Jordan Brand in the NBA, and his presence in the company will soon become even more important.
According to reporting from Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, Doncic's signature sneaker line will soon launch a lifestyle model. The Jordan Luka .77 is expected to hit shelves in the Summer of 2025.
Doncic's casual shoe will carry a retail price of $100 in adult sizes and $80 in kid sizes. Vlahos' story goes on to detail the colorways and provide more detailed release information.
Doncic started his NBA career with Nike before joining Jordan Brand in December 2019. After rocking player-exclusive colorways of the flagship Air Jordan model, Doncic eventually got his first signature sneaker launched in September 2022.
Doncic then re-signed a long-term contract extension with Jumpman in August 2023 that runs through through 2029.
The Jordan Luka line has launched three signature performance models, yet Doncic clearly prefers the first model. The Jordan Luka 1 has been Doncic's go-to shoe for some time.
While the Jordan Luka 1 has been out of stock for years, athletes and fans can check out Doncic's signature collection in full-family sizing at Nike.com.
Before the 2024-25 NBA season started, Doncic and other signature Jordan Brand athletes toured China as part of the first-ever "China Family Tour" in August. The significant cultural experience aimed at connecting Jumpman athletes with the youth of China. It also reminded fans how popular Doncic is all over the world.
Doncic will be the first Jordan Brand signature athlete since Russell Westbrook to have a lifestyle sneaker. If the perennial NBA All-Star continues to build his stature in the league, then the sneaker industry will follow.
