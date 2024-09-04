Bronny James Practices in Devin Booker's Unreleased Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Since the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the rookie guard has exclusively worn his father's basketball shoes on the court.
However, Bronny is a Nike athlete without a signature line of his own. He is free to wear any shoes the Swoosh has to offer. While most Americans prepared for a long weekend, Bronny hit the practice court in a rare pair of sneakers last Friday.
Thanks to the Lakers social media team, fans were treated to pictures of Bronny wearing Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike sneaker in a rare colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the hoop shoes.
Bronny wore the Nike Book 1 "EYBL Peach Jam." The unreleased kicks were gifted to Nike's top AAU basketball players. We have not even seen Booker wear the shoes. However, Bronny and LeBron have some pull at Nike.
Sneakers are part of the James family business. LeBron signed a lifetime deal with Nike, and Bronny signed a NIL deal with the brand before his freshman season with the USC Trojans and has been in business with them ever since.
While the "EYBL Peach Jam" shoes cost upwards of four figures on sneaker resale websites, fans can find LeBron and Booker's signature sneakers at retail prices on the Nike website.
NBA players will report to training camp later this month, so fans will soon find out more about the shoes Bronny will wear with the Lakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.