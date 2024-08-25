Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Rocks New Kobe Sneakers at Mamba Invitational
There are several important dates for fans of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. One of which is August 24 (8/24), commemorating the two jersey numbers worn during Bryant's iconic 20-year NBA career.
Staying true to Bryant's love of hoops and competition, some of the top high school basketball players in the country competed in the Mamba Invitational on Saturday.
Sitting courtside was Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and his friend and Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. While Pelinka is known for his dapper style, he is also a major fan of the Nike Kobe sneaker line.
Pelinka was seen wearing the newly-released Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" colorway. Check out the social media video below to see Pelinka rocking the heavenly-white basketball shoes.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" was released on August 23, 2024. After launching in limited quantities for $240 in adult sizes, the sneakers now have an average resale price of $325 on StockX.
The "Halo" colorway sports an all-white design and marks the first time Bryant's ninth signature sneaker has been re-released since its original 2014 launch.
It was perfectly fitting that Pelinka wore the new sneakers, but he has also been known to pull vintage Nike Kobe sneakers out of his closet. Since taking over the Lakers front office, Pelinka often walks the Lakers practice court in rare sneakers from Bryant's signature line.
The NBA season is right around the corner. It is guaranteed to plenty of memorable sneaker moments for Lakers fans. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.