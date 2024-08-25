Lakers Alert: LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Now 50% Off Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The upcoming NBA season is so close we can almost taste it. One of the surest ways to know that we have almost made it to basketball season is when sneaker brands begin making room for new inventory.
Nike is currently hosting a massive sale of LeBron James' signature sneakers. The Los Angeles Lakers wore the Nike LeBron 21 throughout the last NBA season, and now fans can scoop up his kicks at a major discount.
The Nike LeBron 21 launched in September 2023 for $200 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now purchase the basketball shoes for up to 50% off the retail price in select styles on the Nike website.
Of course, the Nike LeBron 21 is synonymous with James' 21st season in the NBA. Throughout his campaign with the Lakers, James debuted several player-exclusive that honored friends like Deion Sanders and general-release colorways that paid tribute to family.
Luckily for consumers, some of the best colorways are out now. Fan-favorite styles like the "Algae," "Easter," "Optimism," and "The World Is Your Oster" colorways are available online.
In addition to looking good, the hoop shoes perform at a high level. The Nike LeBron 21 features a cabling system that works with Zoom Air cushioning and a light, low-to-the-ground design.
Meanwhile, the patent leather on the upper cloaks the lightweight mesh with a 360-degree zonal cabling system for the best of both worlds. Simply put, the Nike LeBron 21 was made for a king.
The NBA season cannot get here soon enough. It is guaranteed to bring lots of highlights for Lakers fans and the sneaker community. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.