Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Unveils $80 Basketball Shoe
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and the sportswear brand Rigorer proved to be a dynamic duo last NBA season. Reaves' debut hoop shoe, the Rigorer AR 1, was a hit in the sneaker world.
Now, Reaves is back with his second Rigorer shoe. Luckily for consumers, it is a new budget model to the AR line in partnership with KICKS CREW.
The Rigorer AR Battle 2 has a retail price of $80 in adult sizes while delivering high-level technology focused on outdoor performance. Reaves' love for racing inspires the design, with details drawn from the flow of racetracks.
"My partnership with Rigorer has always been centered around delivering high-performing quality products at affordable price points. We succeeded in doing so with the AR1, and now I am thrilled to offer a brand new model at an even lower price to my fans around the world," said Reaves when discussing the new Rigorer AR Battle 2.
The Rigorer AR Battle 2 marks the first budget-friendly release from Austin Reaves' signature AR line, with the 'Think Pink' colorway being the debut release.
The launch colorway features a vibrant pink design that represents Austin's love for the game of basketball, which started when he was a child growing up in Arkansas. The predominantly pink design is accompanied by mint-green accenting that can be found throughout the shoe on areas such as the lateral TPU unit and branding.
Engineered to excel, the Rigorer AR Battle 2 features elite performance technology built to last on indoor and outdoor courts. Key features include:
● High Elastic Upper delivers a secure fit, ensuring lockdown support and excellent breathability.
● Bubble Bounce Midsole offers immediate energy return, responsiveness, and elite comfort for all-day wear.
● Nylon Anti-Torsion Plate enhances torsional resistance, ensuring stability during cuts and quick movements.
● TPU Sidewall provides additional stability targeted specifically at the midfoot for improved stability.
● Rubber Outsole features a new compound design to excel on outdoor courts and offer better durability and traction.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the launch of the AR Battle 2 'Think Pink,' leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
The Rigorer AR Battle 2 'Think Pink' will be released at 11 a.m. EST on September 14, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM for $80 in adult sizes.
Fans can join the launch by signing up on the AR Battle 2 Event Page, and they will automatically be entered into a giveaway for one of three free pairs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.