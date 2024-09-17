Lakers Legend Derek Fisher's Sneakers are Coming Back
The Los Angeles Lakers selected a guard in the 1996 NBA Draft who would go on to win five championships and hit countless clutch shots. And we are not talking about Kobe Bryant.
Lakers fans could always count on Derek Fisher to step up and hit clutch shots with his unmistakable left-handed shot off his shoulder. Thanks to his late-game heroics and reliable performance, Fisher became a fan favorite during his time in the Purple and Gold.
While Fisher deserves to have his jersey number retired alongside Pau Gasol (we will save that conversation for another day), it is good that Nike is reprising some of his most iconic basketball shoes.
The Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 "Lakers" colorway is reportedly returning in the Summer of 2025. While Nike has not yet confirmed the release, multiple outlets are reporting that Fisher's shoes will cost $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 "Lakers" was last released in 2019, which means it is due for more championship nostalgia.
The "Lakers" colorway features a crisp white leather upper, contrasted by a gold mudguard wrapping around the shoe. The Swoosh logos appear in purple and gold, while the outsole and laces appear in clean white.
Of course, Fisher would eventually leave the Lakers and Nike during his lengthy NBA career. Nevertheless, Lakers fans will always remember his clutch play and clean sneakers.
