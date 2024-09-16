The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low "Halo" Drops This Week
Since Nike relaunched Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line last year, the brand has found a comfortable release schedule. Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend can expect at least one monthly sneaker release.
However, Nike is treating athletes and fans to multiple drops in September. After a much larger team bank collection, which was released earlier this month, Nike is planning a more limited launch this week.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Halo" colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, September 19. Online shoppers can try to buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro is an updated version of Bryant's ninth signature sneaker. The performance model touts a Nike React foam midsole for greater responsiveness. Nike improved the hooped-approved traction by adding an exterior grip.
According to Nike, the "Halo" colorway symbolizes Bryant's dedication to always getting better and the brand's challenge to hoopers to push their game to new levels.
It sports a white Flyknit upper, contrasted by black carbon fiber around the heels and lateral midfoot. The Swoosh logos feature an iridescent sparkle, while the embossed Kobe logos and heel stitches are white.
Online shoppers should expect the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Halo" colorway to sell out quickly. Every "Halo" colorway is released in limited quantities, and this drop will be no different.
Fans unable to snag the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app and website can expect to pay well above the retail price on sneaker resale platforms like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
Additionally, Nike plans to release more new and OG colorways of Bryant's iconic kicks for the foreseeable future. With the NBA season starting soon, players will debut many of those upcoming hoop shoes.
Bryant's ninth signature sneaker is synonymous with his post-Achilles comeback tour with the Lakers. It is perfectly fitting that the shoe makes a return as his signature line hits its stride again.
Athletes and fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.