Lakers Star Austin Reaves' New Sneakers Pay Homage to Family
With free agency in the rearview mirror, Los Angeles Lakers fans are ready to run it back next season. Luckily for them, Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been in the lab working on his game and blossoming signature sneaker line with Rigorer.
The duo proved to be a formidable team last year, as the Rigorer AR1 was a smash hit. Reaves' stellar play and Rigorer's performance design team were able to shake up the footwear community.
With the one-year anniversary of the Rigorer AR1 quickly approaching; fans will soon be in for a treat. The Rigorer AR1 'Family Ties' colorway is dropping next week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the heartfelt hoop shoe.
The Rigorer AR1' Family Ties' will be released at 11 a.m. EST on July 13, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com for $100.
The Rigorer AR1 'Family Ties' colorway adds a bold touch to Reaves' first signature shoe. The inspiration is a touching tribute to his family, specifically his grandmothers.
"The only reason I am in this position today is because of my family and the upbringing they gave me. From watching basketball with my grandmas to training with my brother, they believed in me from the start, and I am proud to have a release dedicated to them," said Reaves when discussing his new release.
The 'Family Ties' colorway marks the ninth release from Reaves' signature line. This limited edition release features a bold design, combining blue and yellow hues on an orange base.
The shoe is a tribute to his grandmothers, with orange and blue being their favorite colors. Their names can also be found on the backside of the tongue alongside graphics of their favorite hobbies, playing cards, and gardening.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR1' Family Ties,' leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
